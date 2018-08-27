Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has submitted a list of 18 nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as Overseers of Development Areas in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, made this known on Monday at the plenary session in Lafia.

The Majority Leader, Mr Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) had read the governor’s letter at floor of the House.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said: “We have received a letter from Gov. Al-Makura through the majority leader and we have slated Aug. 29 for their screening to boost grassroots development.

“The Clerk of the House is here by directed to communicate to the appointees and they are to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV) on Aug. 28 for screening.

“It will take place on Aug. 29 by 10.00a.m.’’

He said that their appointment would not only bring government closer to the people at the grassroots, but also promote growth and development at the rural areas.

The speaker restated the lawmakers’ commitment to continue to enact laws and pass resolutions that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

The nominees include: Amos Tsaku, Emma Yaro, Shuaibu Zanuwa, Suleiman Agyo, Bello Akoza, Obadia Agida, Ismaila Ribi, and Hashimu Jada as Overseers for Agidi, Akun, Lafia-East, Lafia-North, Ekye, Jenkwe, Daddere and Azara Development Areas respectively.

They are: Obadia Gombe for Akwanga West; Joseph Daudu for Farin-Ruwa; Mikaila Saidu for Agwada; Danladi Umar for Loko and Salihu Adam for Udege Development Areas.

Others are: James Dantoro for Panda; Asibi Ubam for Karshi; Usman Iliya for Umatilla; Halidu Sani for Gadabuke and Ibrahim Saidu for Giza Development Areas.