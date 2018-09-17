A former governor of Nasarawa State and senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district, Abdullahi Adamu, has vowed to teach Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura a political lesson of his life for sponsoring a candidate against him in the APC senatorial primary.

Senator Adamu, who said this at the weekend in Keffi, while addressing ward and local government executive of the APC in the senatorial district, explained that until September 9, he had his return ticket unopposed before the governor directed his Education Commissioner, Tijjani Ahmed, to pick the nomination form at the last minute; against him.

The ex-governor said Al-Makura will regret ever taking such a decision against him, with a promise to fight back.

“I, Abdullahi Adamu, the son of Aisha, have never betrayed APC and I have never betrayed Al-Makura. Anybody who betrays me will live to regret his life.

“In Nasarawa politics, particularly in my senatorial district; who is Tijjani to challenge me in the primaries? I have spent time and energy in building the APC in Nasarawa state, and I will never allow anybody to disgrace me in the APC,” he vowed.

But, the governor who fired back. said there are no two political leaders in the state and at the moment, he remains the leader of the party in the state.

He said that the state is no longer interested in the politics of godfatherism and that if the senator attempts to do anything funny, he will demystify and retire him politically.

The governor, who spoke through his Director of Press and Strategic Communications, Yakubu Laimai, said he has the right to support any candidate of his choice, and that he had “respected the ex-governor enough and it is time to demystify his political credentials in Nasarawa State.”

Meanwhile, a House of Representatives member, representing Keana, Doma and Awe Federal Constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, has accused the state PDP leadership of trying to impose senator Solomon Adokwe on the people of the southern senatorial district.

Onawo, who is contesting the 2019 senatorial primaries against Adokwe said his 12-year-stay in the Senate was a waste because he has no single project to his credit.

All efforts to get Adokwe and or the director general of his campaign organisation to react to the allegations failed as calls and text messages to their phone lines were not responded to.

But, the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mohammmed Bwala said the allegation raised by Onawo lacked substance and cannot be proven anywhere.