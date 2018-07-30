Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has announced a major cabinet shakeup in which nine Commissioners and two Special Advisers lost their jobs.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, the Secretary to the State Government, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia.

Abdullahi said the cabinet reshuffle took immediate effect.

However, he explained that the decision was to enable the affected persons focus on their political aspirations in the 2019 general elections and for others to pursue their professional/career goals.

The statement listed the affected commissioners as Abdulhamid Kwarra of Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals; Gabriel Aka’Ka, Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, and Mary Enwongulu of Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Also affected were Bamaiyi Anagba, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development; Dr Daniel Iya, Health; Yusuf Shehu Usman of Information, Culture and Tourism, as well as Sonny Agassi of Lands and Physical Planning.

Others include Mr Mohammed Yahaya of Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport; and Tanko Zubair of Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.

The statement also said that six commissioners were retained.

It added that Mr Jamil Zakari of Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources was redeployed to the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The Special Advisers to the governor affected by the exercise were Hajarat Ibrahim Danyaro on Gender Relations, Rehabilitation and Disabilities; and Ado Dauda Mohammed on Community Based Relations/Conflict Resolution and Management.

The statement further revealed that the erstwhile Special Adviser to the governor on Security, retired Lt.-Gen. Mohammed Adeka, would henceforth handle Community Based Relations/Conflict Resolution and Management.

“Meanwhile, Governor Umaru Al-Makura, on behalf of all the people of Nasarawa State profoundly thank the outgoing commissioners and special advisers for their services and wishes them success in their future endeavours,” the government said.