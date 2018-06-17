Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has at weekend said that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would put his house in order to work towards 2019, saying that State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is never a serious opposition in the State.

Governor Al-Makura stated this when the State party officials led by state chairman Phillip Tatari Sheko, paid him a Sallah homage in Government House Lafia.

He said that the State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), will do all it could to ensure that the party emerge victorious come 2019 adding, “As far as I’m concerned there is no opposition in the Nasarawa State.”

According to the governor, “PDP is never a serious opposition in Nasarawa State as far as I’m concern because PDP in Nasarawa State has never been serious in their activities. So any candidate that will emerge in APC primaries we will give him necessary support to emerge the governor of State.”

The governor also during the sallah visit said that he will not sponsor any candidate in the forthcoming general election, saying he wants to distant himself from any thing that will cause crisis within the party in the state.