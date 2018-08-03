The Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Al-Makura, has said the All Progressives Congress in the state will never join other states in the North-Central geopolitical zone to dump the ruling party.

He urged the APC members and other stakeholders not to panic over the defection of Saraki and others.

The governor said this decision was reached at the stakeholders’ meeting of the state APC which he convened at the Government House on Thursday in Lafia.

Al-Makura, who presided over the meeting, thanked the participants who had shown their loyalty and commitment to remain with the party despite the recent defections.

The governor explained that the APC was taking the defection in good faith and as a way of shedding off its bad eggs.

He expressed the state’s total support and readiness to stand with Buhari and the APC in 2019.

He, however, appealed to all party faithful in the state to stay calm and resolute in their support for Buhari knowing full well that the storm would soon be over.

Al-Makura said, “President Buhari said it openly when he visited our state that Nasarawa is his second home. We have never failed him and we will not fail him and the party.”

Earlier, Senator Abdullahi Adamu applauded the governor for convening the stakeholders’ meeting to reaffirm members’ commitment and loyalty to Buhari.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is our own from the North and we must stand with him no matter the storm. We are not part of those who are jumping ship; we remain firm with our President.”