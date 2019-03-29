<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State says National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state are safe while serving in the state.

The governor gave the assurance on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of 2019 Batch `A’ corps members posted to the state at the Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

Al-Makura was represented by his deputy, Mr Silas Agara.

The governor said he was aware many of the corps members who were in the state for the first time might have come with different prejudices and impressions about the people of the state.

“Hence the need to reassure them (corps members) of the peaceful and hospitable disposition of the people of the state.

“I wish to assure you that our people are hospitable and peaceful. I, therefore, urge you to feel at home and integrate freely with our people.

“I assure you by the grace of God that your security is guaranteed in Nasarawa state throughout your service year,’’ he said.

He urged the corps members not to panic but to carry out their national duty with vigour and patriotism, while enjoying the hospitality of their host communities.

The governor also urged the corps members to participate fully in all camp activities so as to be acquainted with the culture, values, occupation and traditions of the people of the state.

“The three weeks’ exercise will also provide the requisite platform for your physical, mental, emotional and psychological conditions for the challenges of the service year ahead,’’ Al-Makura said.

The governor commended the scheme’s role in the success of the just-concluded 2019 general elections in the state and across the country.

He said that corps members did not only play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the elections but had over the years also contributed immensely to the success of other critical national programmes.

“Corps members contributed immensely to the success of other national programmes such as population census, environmental conservation and the fight against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), among others.

“Let me use this auspicious occasion to appreciate the enormous contributions of the serving corps members in Nasarawa State toward the success of the last elections across the nation.

“Ours here was very smooth and peaceful and this credit goes to the NYSC members who played a crucial role in making the process a success,’’ Al-Makura said.

Also speaking, Hajia Zainab Isah, Coordinator of the scheme in the state, said 2,172 corps members were duly registered for the 2018 Batch `A’ exercise, comprising of 1,141 females and 1,031 males.

She noted that some of the activities lined up for the three-week orientation exercise include: para-miltary drills; citizenship and leadership training; physical training; lectures; skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training; among others.

“I am glad to inform your Excellency that since the commencement of the orientation course, we have not recorded any problem in the area of health or any act of indiscipline,’’ Isah said.