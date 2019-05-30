<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Few hours after his inauguration, Governor Seyi Makinde has sacked all the local government and local council development chairmen in the state.

The Chief of Staff to the governor, Bisi Ilaka, made this known in a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday evening.

The governor directed all local government chairpersons to hand over to their Heads of Local Government Administration (HLA) or the most senior directors in their local government areas and councils.

All boards of parastatals and corporations were also dissolved.

Mr Makinde further placed embargo on all local and state government accounts until further directives.