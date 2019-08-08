<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In with his administration’s resolve to fast track economic development to Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, has called on foreign countries to see the state as a business hub where they could invest.

The governor made the call while receiving in audience members of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, led by the Mr Kayode Falowo, in his Agodi Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan on Wednesday.

While welcoming the delegation, Governor Makinde assured that the state is opened for business, adding that himself and some of the recently appointed top government functionaries have in-depth private sector knowledge which would be used to deliver the required dividends for the people and in running the affairs of the state.

The governor, in the company of other top government functionaries which include, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun, the Secretary to the State Government; the Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboola; the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Abdulmojeed Mogbajubola; Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Jide Ajani and the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa. among others, further disclosed that he had had interactions with the Ibadan Chamber of Commerce on ways of opening up opportunities in the state and those ones the government could tap from.

He said: “Oyo State is opened for business. I came from the private sector and our first female Secretary to the State Government (SSG) also wrapped up her career in Shell just to come and serve the state. So, we have a clear understanding of what trade and investment are all about.”

“The mentality for us is that this is a public sector space but we want to drive it with a private-sector mentality. Yes, it is just our two months here but we have learnt a lot.”

“We know that we have able to deliver at the speed of trust just the way we are able to build the trust between the government and the workers and then between the government and the people of the state.”

“You mentioned the trade mission. Well, I actually will be looking forward to taking the advantage of mutually beneficially business relationship that the chamber can foster, especially with the state and the Chambers of Commerce.”

Gov. Makinde while reacting to a commendation from one of the visitors on the appointment of females into his cabinet, noted: “We are working hard to put the cabinet in place and I am sure that hopefully, the state House of Assembly should complete their screening process for the commissioner-nominees and I am sure that by next when the cabinet is put in place, the appropriate individual will carry this forward.”

“I will like to briefly add that the ladies that you have seen here (the SSG and HoS), they didn’t get to those positions because they are females but because they are well qualified and they actually have shown that they are worth the salt among the CVs that we considered.”

“So I always use them to actually let our parents know that when you send our daughters to school, the glass ceiling is been broken and I won’t be surprised that Oyo state may provide the first female governor in Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Kayode Falowo, said the team was in the state to introduce the chamber to the governor and the state government as a way of building bilateral business relationships and opportunities.

He noted that the chamber with its over 30 corporate members promotes trade and investment between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, adding that it also deliberately created trade opportunities and embarked on a trade mission for individual organisations and partners.