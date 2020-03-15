<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo on Sunday inaugurated its new state executive members to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The new executive members were announced by the chairman of the PDP state congress committee, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Makinde, who was represented by Mr. Babatunde Oduyoye, his Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matter, declared that Mr. Tony Aziegbemie emerged as the new state chairman after polling 817 votes to defeat his closest rival Mr. Felix Imoisili, who polled 488 votes.

Other members of the state new executives include Mr. Hillary Otsu, Secretary who polled 739 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs. Omololu Ojehomo who polled 275 votes.

Mr. Harrison Omagbon polled 770 to emerged the Deputy State Chairman of the party against his rival Mr. Emmanuel Okpobor who polled 234 votes.

Other members of the state executive include Segun Saiki, Vice Chairman, Edo North who was returned unopposed, Edo Central, Anthony Okosun, also returned unopposed and Edo South, Nosa Ogievia who polled 701 votes to defeat his rival.





The position of the state legal adviser was won by Mr. Esene Idemudia, with 175 votes against Mr. Jimi Osagiede who scored three votes.

The position of the publicity secretary was retained by the incumbent, Mr. Chris Nehikhare who polled 631 against his opponent Mr. Avarenren Goodluck who polled 126 votes.

Similarly, Mr. Fidelis Igenegbale won the position of the financial secretary with 626 votes against his opponent, Mr. Oboh Adekunle, who scored 127 votes.

The state women’s leadership position was also retained by Mrs. Lindsay Tes-Sorae.

NAN reports that the positions of the state organising secretary, state treasurer, assistant organising secretary, assistant legal adviser, youth leader, and auditor were returned unopposed.

Makinde, who rated the exercise as very successful, urged the party to prepare themselves against the Kogi experience.

He said the exercise has placed the party in a better position to restrategise to take over office first in Edo, then Ondo and presidency in 2023.