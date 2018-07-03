A former Jigawa State governor and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed as a leader due to his lack of compassion for the people.

Speaking during an interview with journalists in Sokoto, Lamido maintained that Nigerians are going through pains and hardship because the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to accord priority to their welfare.

He emphasised that the living conditions of the people had worsened in the last three years because of poor governance.

“Buhari is a leader that lacks compassion for Nigerians and that is why there is so much hardship, division and hatred among Nigerians. We cannot achieve progress and development when leaders lack compassion for their fellow human beings.

“Every nation takes the character of its leader. If a leader is humane and compassionate, the masses will tow that path but if the leader lacks compassion, there will be hatred and violence among the people,” he said.

He decried the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians in Zamfara, Benue, Plateau and Taraba States.

The former governor blamed the APC for not doing enough to address the violence and killings in some parts of the country.

Lamido posited that the PDP was ready to wrest power from the ruling APC come 2019.

The presidential aspirant stressed that he was determined to rescue Nigeria from the present state of insecurity and violence.

He pledged to unite the citizens and ensure peace and stability if given the mandate come 2019.

“The first thing I will do if I become the president is to unite this country because at the moment, we are highly divided as a people. There is so much hatred, fighting and killing in the polity.

“I will restore our human essence and ensure stability of the country because without peace, there could be no development,” he added.