A former governor of Jigawa State, Dr. Sule Lamido, has said that the investments of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, in the educational sector, are divine as they empower future generations.

Lamido made the remark, on Monday, when he commissioned the Government Secondary School, Onne, reconstructed by the Wike administration in Eleme Local Government Area, saying that the investments in the sector would sustain the growth of the state.

In Lamido’s words, “Education is divine as it helps to build future generations. It is on this score that I commend the Rivers State Governor for investing in the reconstruction of this mega school.

“I share his passion for education. As a governor in my state, I built a school in a remote location and today, the school has become a national reference point”, he said.

He said if there is no education, there would be no humanity, noting that the development of the education sector by Governor Wike will help lead the youths on the path of leadership.

On the killings in Plateau State, the former Jigawa governor regretted that Nigerians were dying by the day. He said at the pace the country is going, it would be destroyed in 30 years.

He urged Governor Wike to use his position as a respected leader of the country to rally other state governors to stem the tide of insecurity through high-profile stakeholder engagements.

“There is nowhere in the world where people are being killed like Nigeria. Today, Nigerians have been turned into displaced persons across the country. Violence is now defining our lives”, he said.

Speaking on the reconstructed Government Secondary School, Onne, Governor Wike said that his administration was committed to the provision of the right teaching and learning environment across the state.

He directed the immediate construction of boys and girls hostels in the school as part of the state government’s introduction of boarding education across the state.

“The PDP is different from the other political parties. We make promises and we fulfill them. We are not into flimsy excuses.

“We invite both politicians and non-politicians to commission our projects, because the projects touch the lives of the people “, Governor Wike said.

He challenged the APC governors to invite PDP leaders to commission projects in their states, if, in deed, they have key projects on ground.

“As far as we are concerned, we eat projects, sleep projects and dream projects. When we discuss, we discuss projects. Rivers State will be known as “Projects State of the Nation”, he said.

The governor said that no matter the plots by the APC, nobody would be allowed to rig elections in Rivers State.

The State Education Commissioner, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, said Governor Wike transformed the school from its dilapidated form to a school with international facilities.

He said before the intervention of Governor Wike, most parents withdrew their children from the decayed school, leaving only 120 students. He said after the reconstruction, the school now has a population of 820 students

Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Mr Philip Okparaji, said the people were happy with the governor’s projects delivery in the area.

The event was marked by traditional dances from the students of the school and members of the community.