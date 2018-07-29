The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has been commended for promoting the culture and traditions of the Ijaw people, as well as for being a true ambassador of his people. .

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Francis Ottah-Agbo, quotes the former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido, as making the commendation during the inauguration of a pavilion in the governor’s country home of Toru Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Mr Lamido, a People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, eulogised Mr Dickson for constructing the edifice, noting that through this singular act, the governor has endeared himself to the people.

He said he was consumed by the magnificence of the pavilion which is aimed at promoting oneness, adding that Nigerians have the responsibility of promoting integration among the various people of the nation.

Governor Dickson, who expressed appreciation to Mr Lamido for taking out time to inaugurate projects in the state, explained that the edifice was in honour of the founder of Toru Orua community and his great grand father, King Kpadia.

He lamented that before the coming of Mr Dickson in 2012, communities use to hold meetings in non-conducive places, but now the narrative is changing with the new pavilions, which he described as landmark projects.

According to the governor, the building named King Kpadia Memorial Square is for the people to hold meetings and other events, while urging the elders and people to take care of the facility

In a brief remark, Commissioner for Works and infrastructure, Lawrence Ewrhudjakpo, said the pavilion is one of many built by the state governor, noting that, many of such pavilions would be Inaugurated during the planned ‘Thank You Tour’ of the governor.