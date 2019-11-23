<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors will arrive Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Sunday for a parley to review the performance of the party in each state since 2015.

He said the parley will enable the President and Governors assess how Nigerians have fared under the party’s leadership and to strengthen its manifesto for economic diversification, social develompent and forge ahead with the fight against insecurity and corruption.

Lalong, who addressed reporters in Jos yesterday through the Secretary to Government of the State of Plateau (SGS), Prof. Danladi Atu, and Commissioners for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang, said the parley, which is scheduled for Sunday 24 and Monday 25 November, is aimed at ensuring that APC Governors do not deviate from the party’s manifesto.

“The essence of the parley of the Progressives Governors who were elected under the APC is to enable them review its performance in office across the states and at the federal level to exchange more credible ideas to sharpen the performance of the party based on it manifesto,” he said.

“You are all aware that the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has at the centre of it good governance and all inclusive governance which will also be reviewed. The of economic diversification raging from mining, agriculture, anti-corruption, social develompent security among others would be also be discussed.

“At the meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives will all be in attendance. Others are all APC Governors and their aides, 18 Ministers, representatives of Local Government Councils and key organisations.”

Lalong explained that the representatives of the Local Government Councils will give a proper review of the APC government at the grassroot to enable the party take critical steps to improving lives.

He said that the state has concluded arrangements to host the parley, strengthening internal security to consolidate on the relative peace the state is currently enjoying.

The Governor said there would be a presentation by Plateau State Government on how it has fared amidst challenges, while four key federal ministries saddled with the responsibility of diversifying the economy will present lectures.