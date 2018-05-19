Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said that Plateau people would not change their decision of voting massively for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 Presidential election.

Governor Lalong said this, on Saturday, while addressing APC delegates after the peaceful State congress of the party, held at Crest Hotel Jos.

“I want to assure the President that Plateau people have endorsed him for the 2019 Presidential election and we will not change our decision, we will vote massively for the President to ensure that we return him to power.”

Lalong called on Nigerians to continue to pray for wisdom and sound health for the President to enable him drive the country to an enviable height.

He described the state congress in Plateau as peaceful and appreciate those who step down from contesting various positions in the interest of unity and development of the party.

Chairman of the State congresses, Chris Adegije, disqualified a chairmanship aspirant, Hon. Johnson Ponder, on the ground that his name was not found in his Ward register.

He said the National Secretariat of the party had granted waiver for executives of the party who were contesting election and those who came in new into the party to enable them vote and be voted for.

The congress was based on consensus as those who were contesting certain positions later step down in the interest of peace and unity of the party.

Hon. Johnson who was disqualified, said he would petition the appeal committee, saying it was injustice for him to be disqualified after purchasing him form and cleared to contest the election.