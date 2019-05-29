<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Tuesday condemned last Sunday’s violence in Jos communities in which at least five people were killed and over twelve houses destroyed.

The condemnation by the governor came amid fresh attack by gunmen in the Riyom Local Government Area of the state which claimed the lives of six people

Spokesman for the state police command, Mr Mathias Typopev confirmed the fresh attack in a statement in Jos on Tuesday.

Tyopev said, “On May 28, 2019 at about 6am, one Dalyop Boyi, the youth leader of Nakai Danwal village in the Riyom LGA of Plateau State reported to the Plateau State Police Command that at about 7pm, gunmen attacked the house of one Gyang Dachung of Nakai Danwal village and as a result, six persons lost their lives.

“The command mobilised to the village, the photographs of the corpses were taken before they were released to the relatives on demand and they were buried according to their traditional rites.

The deputy commissioner of police, department of operations, Plateau State Command, Jos visited the scene.

“The police patrol of the area is being intensified in order to discourage any reprisal.

The command is asking for credible information to track and arrest the perpetrator(s) to face justice.