<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and his deputy, Sonni Tyoden, on Friday collected their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lalong after a supplementary election on March 23 defeated Sen. Jeremiah Useni of People’s Democratic Party and was returned elected.

Speaking after he collected his certificate, the governor promised to accommodate those that contested against him.

“I have appealed to them to come and join hands with us. Government is very large, there is opportunity for everybody. Those who contested elections and put in their best, their efforts will not go in vain.

“We will do our best to carry everybody along in this government, we have been running an inclusive government and we will continue to run an inclusive government.

“I am happy that out of all of them that contested against me, only one has not congratulated me. They have agreed to work with us including those who lost in the primaries.

“They have written to us that they want to work with us and we will accommodate them,” he said.

The governor promised to consolidate on the achievements of his first tenure and also initiate new projects.

He appreciated Plateau citizens for trusting him with their future in the next four years.

The governor also thanked the people for the peaceful and calm disposition before, during and at the conclusion of the election.

He equally commended INEC for conducting a free and fair election in the state.