Mother of former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Eunice Uzor Kalu, has refuted online media report that she was plotting to destabilise the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bende North chapter, in Abia State.

A statement from the media office to the former Abia governor, described the report by PUO Reports as not only fake, but “another wicked attempt to blackmail the mother of our principal, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).” It noted that “the perpetrators and cohorts of the evil act are afraid of losing their seats in the 2019 general election.”

The media office demanded that the publishers retract the report and tender unreserved apology to Mrs. Kalu within three days or risk legal consequence.

The online media had alleged that Mrs. Kalu, who is currently on vacation in the United States of America, engaged the services of “political scavengers” to destabilise the PDP in Bende North.

Mrs. Kalu warned the publishers of the report to desist from spreading falsehood against her person.

“The attention of former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu’s media office has been drawn to news published online by PUO Reports stating that our principal’s mother, Elder Eunice Uzor Kalu, who is currently on vacation in the United States of America, has rolled out political scavengers to destabilise the PDP, Bende North, Abia State.

“The propaganda being circulated by PUO Reports is not only misleading, but another wicked attempt to blackmail the mother of our principal, who is also a chieftain of the APC.

“This is not the first time negative and wicked lies are fabricated against our principal’s family members by the same set of people.

“We will not lose sleep over the antics and activities of these discontented individuals, who have no tangible and sustainable means of survival other than cheap political blackmail and character defamation.

“In a democratic set-up, we should engage in constructive criticisms as against peddling lies and rumours. We urge the public, especially the people of Bende Local Government Area of Abia State not to be distracted by the antics of selfish and ambitious politicians, who are only interested in their pockets,” Kalu’s media office said.