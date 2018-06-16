The former Governor of Abia state, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has said a second term in office for President Muhammadu Buhari would shut looters permanently from corridors of power in Nigeria.

Kalu, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, who spoke in Kano when he paid a Sallah homage to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje explained that Buhari’s candidacy must happen to halt the madness that was growing out of hand.

The former strongman of Abia politics said “those who are opposed to the second term bid of PMB want to loot the treasury of Nigeria, and I bet you it will never happen again”

Speaking further, the self appointed President Buhari’s second term campaigner lamented that “they (looters) don’t want us to save money for poor people, and we can’t be celebrating sallah everyday”

He said “they have chop enough, and they should allow the masses to chop the remaining one, and this is why we will continue to ask you don’t leave PMB”

The newspaper magnate noted “Buhari is our President, he is going for 8 years, and therefore called on stakeholders to support the second term project in the overall interest of the downtrodden.

In an address, the executive governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said that he was on the same page with Abia born politician.

Ganduje’s said the solo effort by Orji Uzor Kalu started in Kano when the APC stakeholders in the state pressured Mr. President to seek second term in office.

Ganduje said “the whole idea of Buhari’s second term in office has its root in Kano, we love it, we support it, and we shall make it happen because the variables favours our stand.