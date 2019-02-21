



Dr Orji Kalu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Abia North senatorial zone, says he will emerge victorious at the National Assembly poll scheduled for Saturday, Feb.23.

Mr Kunle Oyewumi of Orji Kalu Campaign Group, via a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said Kalu spoke, while addressing his supporters in his country home, Igbere.

Kalu said that his popularity across the state would give him victory to enable him provide quality representation to the zone.

The former governor also said that people of the zone, would vehemently resist any attempt by anybody to rig the elections.

According to him, as a firm believer in democracy, I do not have to connive with officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before winning any election.

The former governor also said that the incumbent Senator, Mao Ohuabunwa, did not deserve to be re-elected as he was in Abuja for sightseeing.

He stressed that in a free contest, Ohuabunwa would never defeat him.

“My goodwill in Abia will give me victory in a free, fair and credible poll.

“I am not afraid of election because of my popularity.

“My antecedents and accomplishments in all spheres of life will continue to speak for me.

“I have paid my dues in business, politics and philanthropy.

“My desire to represent the people of Abia North in the red chamber is borne out of my passion for community service and good governance.

“During my stint as governor of Abia, I offered free education and free healthcare.

“Salaries and pensions were paid on or before 25th of every month.

“I understand the challenges of our people and I have the right contacts and political sagacity to take our communities to the Next Level,’’ Kalu said.

The former governor called on INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders to be vigilant to ensure the exercise was not manipulated.

According to him, Abia people are tired of falsification of election results.

“We must remain vigilant to frustrate any plan by anyone to thump-print ballot papers and fill result sheets before the poll,’’ he said.

Kalu further urged the electorate not to take the law into their hands in spite intimidation and molestation by those who are bent on rigging the election.

He also emphasised the need to beef up security in Abia in order to forestall any plan to manipulate the electoral process.