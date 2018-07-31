Dr Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia, says he has no plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kalu in a statement issued on Tuesday by Kunle Oyewumi, his Special Adviser, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), refuted rumours that he was set to dump the APC for the PDP.

Kalu described the reports in some online platforms about planned defection as mischievous, false and the handiwork of political jobbers and speculators.

Kalu said that the APC of which he was not only a member, but a strong activist, “remains the only political party to salvage Nigeria from the atrocities of the previous administrations.’’

The former Abia governor, while emphasising that he could never rejoin the PDP, called on those spreading fake news to look for other means of survival as against cheap political blackmail and character assassination.

Kalu maintained that in view of the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the APC was waxing stronger in the South-East and other parts of the country.

The former governor said he remained not only a prominent member of the APC, but a committed supporter of President Buhari, with no apologies to anyone.

“My attention has been drawn to a news report in some online media that I am set to dump the APC for the PDP. The malicious report is not only laughable but mischievous.

“This is another attempt by enemies of progress to cause disaffection and confusion in the APC. I remain a solid and committed member of the APC.

“Those behind the falsehood should seek attention from legitimate pursuits.

“I am not bothered and will not lose sleep over the activities of political jobbers.

“It is no longer news that I will be vying for a seat in the Senate (Abia North) under the APC in 2019.‎

“I will rather quit politics than to return to the PDP because the APC is the only political party that will take Nigeria to enviable heights,’’ he stressed.

Kalu commended members of the APC in Abia for their unalloyed support for President Buhari, adding that the party would wrest power from the PDP-led state government in 2019.