A former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday said the decision on who emerges as the president of the Senate would be taken on the floor of the Red Chamber.

Kalu said this less 48 hours after the national leadership of All Progressives Congress, of which he is a member, said its choice for the Senate presidency was Senator Ahmed Lawan.

The position of the leadership of the party, which was announced by the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, at a dinner in honour of the senators-elect by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, was first countered by Senator Ali Ndume, who said most of those present at function opposed the decision.

Kalu, speaking on Wednesday, said the decision of who emerges as the president of the Senate between Lawan and Ndume, would be decided on the floor of the Senate.

Kalu, who indicated interest to contest for the position of the Deputy President of the Senate, said: “So, if justice must prevail, you have to bring the Senate president from the North East and you bring the Deputy Senate president to the South East.

“The chairman of the party is from South South.

“The President is from North West.

“The Vice President is from South West and also the Senate president will come from North East.

“Whether it is Senators Ahmed Lawal or Alli Ndume, this will be decided on the floor of the House.

“I’m a very loyal party man.

“The party has zoned the Senate presidency to the North East and I want to respect the party’s will, but the second position is what we are not going to allow to leave the South East.

“So, as far as I’m concerned, in the South East, I’m going to run openly on the floor of the House for the position of Deputy Senate president.

“I am not going to listen to the party, neither will I listen to anybody.

“Nobody that wants to be the Deputy Senate president is more loyal than I am to the party.

“I have suffered for the party and have been called by Nigerians to come out.

“I want the party to respect the will of every other person and I’m committed to democracy and contesting on the floor of the House.”