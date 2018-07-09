Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State, has said that his support for President Muhammadu Buhari was borne out of genuine interest for the Nigerian project and the good of Igbo nation in particular.

This is as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, rallied labour leaders and N’digbo living in the state to vote for the candidate of the party, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in the July 14 governorship election.

Oshiomhole and Kalu reiterated the need for Fayemi to return to the government house in view of his landmark achievements in Ekiti between 2010 and 2014 when he was the governor of the State.

While Oshiomhole led the team to canvass votes among the labour leaders, led by the former Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti chapter, Comrade Ayodeji Aluko, Kalu led the delegation that met with members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at a separate

meeting.

Present at the parley with Ndigbo are: Governors Ibikunle Amosun, Rotimi Akeredolu and Atiku Bagudu of Ogun, Ondo and Kebbi States respectively.

Oshiomhole, former National President of the NLC, said the APC will win this election not by intimidation but based on past records of Fayemi’s government in the state

The former Edo State governor added that he has been told how PDP had been intimidating the people over this election, saying he has come to give assurances to workers that Fayemi won’t sack them.

“Our task as labour leaders is not to agonize but to have the will to fight. I have not come to lament that Fayose has not paid workers, I have come to give guarantee to the workers of Ekiti that their welfare will be priority to us.

“Fayemi knows that if he doesn’t perform especially for workers, I will box him from Abuja. Don’t be afraid, I am behind you and I will get whatever due for you from Dr Fayemi if you convince your people to give him the votes.”

Kalu while addressing the Igbos resident in Ekiti said Fayemi has promised to give financial supports to their businesses if elected governor, the way he did in his first term.

He urged them to discountenance the hate speeches being peddled around by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), labelling APC as anti-Igbo and Islamic party, describing these as attempts to smear the image of the party.

Kalu said Fayemi remains the only person that can bring Ekiti out of squalor, saying the present governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, shouldn’t be allowed to impose whom he described a ‘cowboy’ on the people.

The former Abia Governor added that from the look of things, the candidate of the PDP, Prof Kolapo Olusola doesn’t possess the credential and knack to be able to lead a complex state like Ekiti.

He said: “You have to vote for a man that is better equipped for the job. Don’t listen to the rumour that APC is an Islamic party.

“When President Muhammadu Buhari came, he inherited a massively looted economy. The PDP people were just going to the Central Bank of Nigeria to collect money on the order of the then President.

“You know what it means for the CBN to be looted and that was why we experienced the economic recession when Buhari came and today we are out of it.

“APC remains the best party for Ndigbo. I cannot be bribed by anybody to deceive you. I would rather die than to deceive you because we are one.

“President Buhari did the Second Niger Bridge. He had also awarded many road contracts in the South-East. Did former President Olusegun Obasanjo, late Umaru Yar’Adua and Dr Goodluck Jonathan do all these?

“President Buhari might not have given us many appointments, but he had performed for the South-East in terms of facilities and public utilities.

“If President Buhari is bad, I will be the first person to expose him. Please, vote for APC in this election. Make sure you spread the gospel and you will never regret it.

“He has promised to give you appointments in governments and give you other supports and I know the promise shall be fulfilled,” he stated.

Fayemi assured that he would treat the Ndigbo and the workers with dignity and honour if given the chance, promising to fulfill all pledges made to these groups if given the mandate to govern Ekiti.