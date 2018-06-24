Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the emergence of former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress as good for the party and Nigeria’s democracy.

Kalu, while acknowledging the contributions of the former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress to the social and political development of Nigeria, stressed that Oshiomole’s antecedents in labour unionism will continue to speak volumes for him.‎

He called on the party stakeholders to rally support for the new helmsman in his vision to take the party to greater heights ahead of the 2019 general election.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said: “The emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomole, former governor of Edo State and former president of Nigeria Labour Congress, as consensus candidate and subsequently as National Chairman of the APC is a right step in the right direction.

“Over the years, Comrade Oshiomole had demonstrated intellectual capacity and political dexterity in different national assignments.

“The new national chairman, will no doubt, reposition the party for greater success.

“The future of the party is brighter under its new leadership.”

The former governor while appreciating the efforts of the former National Chairman, Chief John Odige-Oyegun, in stabilizing the party, urged the new helmsman to run an all inclusive administration, adding that the APC remains one big family.

Kalu used the occasion to call on members of the APC to adhere to party decisions, stressing that the new leadership of the party will not deviate from the ideals of the party.

The APC chieftain also congratulated other newly elected national officials of the party, adding that with the new leadership, there is no doubt that the APC will come out victorious in the forthcoming polls.‎