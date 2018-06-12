Few weeks after a former Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame, was jailed 14 years for fraud, the Federal Capital Territory High Court has found former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, guilty of fraud.

Mr Dariye was charged for allegedly diverting N1. 161.9 billion while he served as governor of the North-central state.

He was brought to court on a 23-count charge for the alleged offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in 2007.

Although Mr Dariye’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi, questioned the authenticity of evidence adduced in court against his client, the court said the evidences clearly indicate a case of diversion.

The judge, Adebukola Banjoko, found him guilty of diverting funds to the Peoples Democratic Party in the state among other groups.

Mrs Banjoko who was still reading the judgement at the time of this report found Mr Dariye guilty of counts 1, 2, 4, and 7.

The counts relate to the diversion of N80 million to the PDP, N100 million to a company, Marine flow and other sums through the All State Bank.

The same judge jailed Mr Nyame.