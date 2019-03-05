



Governor Darius Ishaku has expressed confidence he will be re-elected in free, fair, peaceful and credible ballots in Taraba state.

He spoke to newsmen on the telephone, urging the people to go out in numbers on Saturday, March 9 and vote.

Ishaku who is flying the flag of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), advised his supporters to conduct themselves peacefully during voting.

He alleged that his main challenger and the All Progressives Congress (APC), knowing they will lose in a serene atmosphere, were plotting violence for the polls to postpone.

“I am aware of all their plans – they don’t want the election to hold. But my concept is that peace should always reign in whatever we do. Peace is a prerequisite of the development Nigerians are yearning for.

“You are a journalist, it is your job to educate the electorate about their civic responsibility, by telling them to go out and vote on the election day. They should vote peacefully; they shouldn’t fight; they shouldn’t quarrel,” he said.

Speaking on what he expect to be the outcome of the gubernatorial poll in Taraba come Saturday, Ishaku said he expects an easy ride, given his performance, which he said has earned him several awards.

He noted that the election is one of the principal features of democracy, and democracy is about the people, of which the people are the government.

Ishaku said a win for him means consolidating the gains of the “Rescue Agenda” of his administration in the first four years, which he described as a “foundation laying stage.”