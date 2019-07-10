<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, yesterday, berated the All Progressives Congress, APC, over the raid on his Abuja residence by the police.

He described the democracy being practised under President Muhammadu Buhari as embarrassing and insulting without respect for the rule of law.

The Governor stated this in Jalingo, the State capital on Tuesday when he fielded questions from journalists shortly after he received former minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan.

Alhassan paid the Governor a congratulatory visit at the Government House.

He said the siege on his private residence in Abuja by the Nigeria Police Force was disgraceful.

“I feel very bad that the democratic government of the All Progressives Congress is not living according to the tenets of the constitution. It is disgraceful, embarrassing and insulting,” Ishaku said.

“I’m shocked that only my party, the Peoples Democratic Party condemned the police’s siege on my house. APC didn’t talk about it. Don’t they have governors? Can somebody walk into an APC governor’s house and search it?

“They broke the gate, broke all the doors of my house, threw out my children. I used two years to beg them (children) to come back to Nigeria. Now, one of them has gone back, I’m still begging him to come back to Nigeria. This is nonsense.”

Alhassan, a former Minister in the present administration, was Ishaku’s main challenger in 2015 and in the March 2019 governorship election.

During the visit, she pledged to work with the governor for the development of the sate.

“I believe that leadership is ordained by God and we cannot all be governors at the same time, therefore, I have accepted my fate.

“My visit to you is to demonstrate oneness as we all contested to better the lives of our people but we cannot emerge at the same time.

“It becomes expedient to team up together with you to move the state forward. I and my supporters are ready to assist whenever there is a need for us to render assistance,” she said.