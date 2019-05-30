<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Darius Ishaku has appealed to all Tarabans irrespective of political background to “bury the hatchet and make progress.

Ishaku made the appeal in Jalingo during the inauguration ceremony for his second term.

While urging all and sundry to rally round his administration, he said that no sacrifice was “too little or too much to entrench an egalitarian society where meritocracy is valued above mediocrity.”

Ishaku also stated that his administration had been able to overcome challenges to meet the yearnings of the people through the provision of basic needs through his “Rescue Agenda.”

However, Ishaku emphasised that in his second term, the administration would focus on connecting roads to rural areas, execution of additional substations with the establishment of a new Ministry of Power. The others is solid minerals exploration using interested local and foreign investors.