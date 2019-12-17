<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocks 77 years today.

In a message he personally signed, copies of which was made available to newsmen in Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya described the President as “an uncommon patriot and purposeful leader with track records of credibility, honesty and integrity.”

He further stated that the President’s imprints are visible and will remain so for a very long time to come, considering the outstanding and exemplary leadership he is giving to the nation.

The message reads: ”Mr President, the people of Gombe State and indeed the majority of Nigerians, are happy to have you lead the nation at a momentous time like this”.

It further contained, “Your administration’s efforts at diversifying the economy, providing jobs for the teeming youths and ultimately fighting corruption, the cankerworm that has impeded our development, is stellar”.

“As your family, friends and indeed, well-meaning Nigerians join you to mark this historic day, we in Gombe State wish you Allah’s guidance and pray that you age with grace to continue to serve the nation and humanity” the concluded as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.