



The Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said the All Progressives Congress APC is united under a single umbrella without faction.

Governor Yahaya spoke on Thursday at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House Gombe during a Stakeholders’ meeting in preparation for the APC Membership Registration/ Revalidation Exercise.

The Governor urged members of the APC to come out enmass and revalidate their membership while calling on people of the state to register with the party.





He also call on all participants involved in the membership revalidation and registration exercise to observe the Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier, the Chairman APC Membership Revalidation and Registration Committee in Gombe State Dr Danjuma Dabo assured that the committee will ensure justice and fairness in the exercise.

The Secretary of the committee Barrister Bakura Waziri warned that the party will not condone multiple registration.