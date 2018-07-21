The Senior Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on ICT, Tony Onyenweaku, has resigned from the state cabinet.

He has equally announced his entry into the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Disclosing this to newsmen on Saturday, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Onyenweaku explained that he resigned as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s aide as a result of frustration within his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also identified poor welfare package as one the major factors that prompted him to resign.

According to him, “I cannot function in that party again. The party structure is frustrating people. I see no political future for myself in that party. I see that I have no value in the party.

“Even the government on their own are not taking care of their aides. I am an SSA to the governor but I live in hunger. I cannot take care of myself let alone taking care of my family. It is better I join my father in the farm than doing business of politics that will yield nothing.”

“My major reason for walking away is that the party structure within my environment, my constituency, whatever I do, they try to mess it up, they try to humiliate me, embarrass me and ridicule me. I don’t think I belong to such a place where nobody can see anything good about you,” he lamented. Onyenweaku also decried that his contributions were not welcomed in the cabinet, alleging that he was not usually invited on any major decision taking table.

He said, “even when I table my idea and what should be done to make things work, nobody looks at it. I am not mad about the appointment. I need a platform that will allow me to establish what I know.

“It’s not just giving me appointment and allowing me to go and be sitting there. I have never met with the governor for once since I became SSA. I cannot function that way. It’s not helping my growth”.