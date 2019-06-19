<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Wednesday, swore-in Okiyi Kalu as the state’s Information Commissioner.

Mr Ikpeazu also swore-in 17 chairmen and deputies of Local Government Area Transition Committees in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, the state capital, the governor urged the appointees to be diligent in discharge of their duties.

He said Mr Kalu’s reappointment as information commissioner was as a result of his outstanding commitment towards realising the objectives of the administration.

“Once again you have been appointed because of your service to the local government and Abia State, we expect you to correct the mistakes you have made,’’ he said.

The governor, who also urged the transition committees to be open to suggestions and constructive criticisms, said government would not tolerate incompetence in service delivery.

“We expect you to face the business of governance and administration because your activities are central and pivotal to the well-being of the people,” he said.

Mr Ikpeazu said his administration was expecting a cordial relationship between the transition committee and the people at the third tier level.

“We shall have zero tolerance for corruption, ineptitude, insensitivity and dereliction of duty,” he said.

Responding, Mr Kalu thanked the governor for finding him worthy of reappointment, saying, “I will double my commitment in serving Abia people”.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Paul Onyegbu, transition committee chairman for Bende Local Government Area, pledged commitment of the committees to the service of Abia people.

Those sworn-in as transition committee chairmen also include Charles Esonu; Aba North, N.C. Okoli; Aba South, Dan Okoli; Arochukwu, Chiemezie Okoronkwo; Isiala Ngwa North and Ike Anyatonwu; Isiala Ngwa South.

Others are; Dan Chima; Ikwuano, Chima Agbaeze; Isiukwuato, Chidiebere Ihenyirimadu; Obingwa, Mba Ukagha; Ohafia, Victor Nwaogu; Osisioma Ngwa and Kelechi Onyenze; Umuahia North.

Ikpeazu also swore in Neighbour Onwukaike for Umuahia South, Chima Mgbeke; Umunneochi, O. C. Nwamuo; Ukwa East, Ephraim Nwaji; Ukwa West and Chijioke Uruakpa; Ugwunagbo.