<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As part of the efforts of the incumbent governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to constitute a new set of people that would form part of his yet-to-be inaugurated government, Ikpeazu on Saturday announced the dissolution of all political appointees.

According to a release by the permanent secretary of government house, Elder Bernard Ogbonna, those serving in the office of the Deputy Governor and Wife of the Governor are also affected by the order.

Ikpeazu also directed Commissioners, Secretary to State Government, his Secretary, the Deputy Chief of Staff (both Governor and Deputy Governor) and the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to continue to perform their official duties till further notice.

Ikpeazu while thanking all the political appointees for their contributions to the success of his administration in the past four years assured that their contributions to the making of a more progressive Abia would never be forgotten.

The release further disclosed that Ikpeazu also dissolved the board of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB).

The members of the board were equally directed members of the board to immediately hand over to the most senior staff in the board.

The release read, “Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the body of appointees to the Governor, including Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical Officers..

“The Governor also directs that Commissioners, Secretary to State Government, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Deputy Chief of Staff (office of Governor and Deputy Governor) and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor continue to perform their official duties till further notice.

“He wishes to express profound appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of his administration in the past four years and assures that their contributions to the making of a more progressive Abia would never be forgotten”.

However sources within the Abia State Government House disclosed that there has been intense lobbying among the outgoing political appointees who are seeking for reappointment as party members and close associates to the governor who felt sidelined in the first four years of the Ikpeazu led administration are equally hoping that they would be appointed to one political position as they claimed to have vigorously worked for the reelection of Ikpeazu at the just concluded polls.