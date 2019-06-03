<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Emeka Ihedioha has said that he cannot do his work from Government House describing the place as an eyesore.

Newsmen report that the governor of Imo state spoke on Sunday, May 2 saying the state of the Government House makes it difficult for him to operate officially.

Ihedioha claimed he does not have any document to know the current financial status of the state claiming the past governor, Rochas Okorocha, did not properly hand-over to him.

It was reported that it was for this reason that “Ihedioha was pushed to suspend transactions of every government ministry and department.”

He said: “We have difficulties operating from Imo Government House now. But I told Imo people that we will start work and give no excuses.

“We will give dividends of democracy irrespective of the status of the state of facilities I inherited from the outgone administration.

“The government that ended was not prepared to handover or ready to receive us. I thank Imo people for receiving us and we shall serve the state with the fear of God.”