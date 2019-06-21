<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has charged the 2019 Batch B Corps members deployed to the state on discipline and efficiency as they serve their fatherland.

The governor gave the charge while addressing the corps members during their official swearing-in ceremony, held at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp, Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area.

Ihedioha, who was represented by Mrs. Uche Ezeoyeasi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Talent and Youth Development and chairman, NYSC State Governing Board, said, “With discipline and efficiency you will farewell in your endeavours, as well as contribute to the development of society.

“I am delighted to be in your midst as you mark the 2019 Batch B NYSC Orientation scheme. I congratulate you on graduating in flying colours from tertiary institutions of learning.

The governor advised the corps members add to the rebuilding of the state, assuring them that the state government would continue to support NYSC while commending them for the orientation course.

Earlier, administering oath of allegiance on the corps members, Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Pascal O. Nnadi, who was represented by Justice N.B. Ukoha, Admin Judge, Owerri Division, admonished them to always obey the rules and regulations of the scheme to have smooth and successful service.

He charged them to be committed and work hard and be disciplined, urging them to obey the traditions of Imo State.

While enjoining the corps members to work together to meet the expected goals, Nze Nwadike Lawrence, TC chairman, Nkwerre LGA, advised them to work in line with the laws of the state and shun hard drug.