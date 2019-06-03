<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has suspended financials transactions involving all government parastatals in the state.

The governor said his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, did not hand over documents, detailing the current financial status of the state to the new administration, prompting him to give the directive.

“All financial institutions that have a relationship with Imo State Government should not honour any withdrawal instruction by cheques, transfers or in any form”, Mr Ihedioha said.

“No financial mandates, ISPOs or any form of financial instruction should be treated. All outstanding financial instructions already with banks and financial institutions should be put on hold.

“This directive covers all the accounts of ministries, departments, parastatals, local government councils, quasi-government agencies and all revenue generating organs of government.

“Banks and non-bank financial institutions are to take note and ensure compliance, as the state government will not be responsible for any disbursement, effected contrary to this directive”, the governor said.

Newsmen reported that Mr Okorocha in his last day in office assured Imo people that he was leaving a credit balance of N42.5 billion for the incoming administration.

Mr Ihedioha is yet to directly contest the amount Mr Okorocha allegedly left for him.

However, in his directive, the governor said, “the government that ended was not prepared to hand over or ready to receive us.”

Mr Ihedioha also said his administration is, “having difficulties operating from Imo Government House now.”

Mr Okorocha and Mr Ihedioha had been on warpath especially since the former’s anointed candidate, Uche Nwosu, lost to the latter in the state election.

Mr Okorocha was absent during Mr Ihedioha’s swearing-in ceremony last Wednesday.

A day after the swearing-in, pictures and videos showing buldozers demolishing Akachi – one of the many statues and tourists centres built by the former governor.

Several media reported that the destruction of the monument was ordered by Mr Ihedioha. But his special adviser, Steve Osuji, according to a report, denied such reports, saying the governor gave no such order.

He suggested that angry residents who saw no significance in the monument, attempted to pull it down.

Mr Ihedioha had in his inaugural speech said Mr Okorocha’s had in his eight-year stint as governor “degraded and destroyed most of our institutions and values.”

The governor promised to remedy the damages.