Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha has constituted eight-man Committee headed by Dr. Abraham Nwankwo as (CON) as a Financial Advisory Committee that will probe all the financial dealings of the Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, terms of reference of the Committee were among other things, “to ascertain and document the locations of and balances on all bank accounts operated by Imo State government, its Ministries, Departments and Agencies as at May 29, 2019.

“To review all financial transactions and where necessary a forensic audit, with a view to ascertaining sources of funds and the application of same.

“To review such disbursements/applications of State resources to ascertain the propriety of charges levied on accounts, interest payment on loans and deposits where applicable, authorization, etc.

“To review the operations of the Imo State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) with a view to recommending appropriate strategies to reposition the agency for better performance and sustained growth and to conduct governance/financial reviews of key agencies of government with a view to; documenting all revenues generated or subventions/allocations between 2011 -2019”.

Other references include “reviewing the propriety of applications/disbursements of State resources between 2011 -2019. Recommending measures that would strengthen internal controls and enhance the performance of those key agencies of government”.