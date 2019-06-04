<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has commenced process to review all laws made in the state by the State House of Assembly.

The governor, who has set up a Committee to review the laws, said that the review is to strengthen the laws and make them in tandem with the expectations and desires of the people of the State.

Speaking at a retreat for members-elect of the Imo State House of Assembly in Oguta on Tuesday, Ihedioha said the Committee, which will be headed by the Imo Chief Judge, Justice Pascal Nnadi, will harmonise all laws enacted by the State House of Assembly to give the state a new beginning.

The governor charged the members-elect to be abreast of their responsibilities, stressing that he does not intend to run a propaganda government, but a government based on rule of law and due process.

According to him: “As a government, we will take a radical departure from the past. I will not run a government of propaganda, but one anchored on due process and rule and so you must be ready to do your work. I will fire you with executive bills and we must adhere strictly to the budgetary process.”

He said the orientation programme presents an opportunity to begin to get to know one another as colleagues in the Assembly and to also learn about their powers, roles and duties.