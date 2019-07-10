<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday, said that he would send a supplementary budget to the State House of Assembly.

The governor, who spoke after inspecting the House of Assembly Complex located at new Owerri in the state capital, said that the supplementary budget appropriation would help his administration deal with the infrastructural decay he met on ground on assumption as the governor in May.

According to him, the state infrastructural decay was unacceptable.

The governor said, “I have gone round and has seen the level of infrastructural decay here. The infrastructural decay here is much and that is why we want to send a supplementary budget that will help us deal with the infrastructural decay in the state.

“I’m happy with what the lawmakers are doing. Together we will rebuild Imo State.”

The speaker, Collins Chiji, who received the governor said that the lawmakers had during its plenary declared a state of emergency on the Assembly Complex.

Chiji said “The visit of the governor to the complex was timely. We have during plenary declared a state of emergency on this Assembly Complex. We are happy that the governor had listened to us and wants to renovate it.”