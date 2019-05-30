<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Just 24 hours after he was sworn in as the governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has ordered financial institutions not to honour any withdrawal instruction by cheques or transfers written in the name of the state government.

A statement issued in Owerri on Thursday by the special Adviser on Media to the governor, Steve Osuji, said “no financial mandates, ISPOs or any form of financial instruction should be treated.”

The governor ordered that outstanding financial instruction already addressed to the banks in the name of the state government should be suspended.

The statement reads in part, “Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has directed that all financial institutions that have relationship with the Imo State Government should not honour any withdrawal instruction by cheques, transfers or in any form.

“No financial mandates, ISPOs or any form of financial instruction should be treated.

“All outstanding financial instructions already with banks and financial institutions should be put on hold.

“This directive covers, but not limited to, all the accounts of Ministries, Departments, Parastatals, Local Government councils, quasi-government agencies and all revenue generating organs of government.

“Banks and non-bank financial institutions are to take note and ensure compliance, as the state government will not be responsible for any disbursement effected contrary to this directive.

“This directive will remain in force until otherwise advised.

“Heads of government agencies, departments, parastatals, permanent secretaries and relevant officers will be held responsible for any breach.

“This directive takes effect immediately.”