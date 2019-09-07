<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has denied reports that he ordered the arrest of his predecessor, and now senator representing Imo West, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The governor, in a statement on Saturday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, in Owerri, described the report as malicious, saying that he will continue to obey the rule of law.

Ihedioha said that he had not and would also not interfere in the graft cases Okorocha was facing at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said: “As a government, we are also conscious of the hate campaign against Governor Emeka Ihedioha, including but not limited to the malicious allegation that he ordered the arrest of a citizen, the former Governor of the state, Chief Rochas Okorocha.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. The Governor, who has a distinguished career and concluded his legislative assignment as a Presiding Officer of the House of Representatives, has also built an enduring reputation for respect for rule of law and the independence of the different arms of government.

“In the alleged criminal matters involving the former governor, which the relevant agencies are duly investigating, Governor Ihedioha believes that the law must be allowed to take its course as the judiciary is the arbiter in matters for which the former governor is being accused.

“We, therefore, wish to restate that Governor Ihedioha will not interfere in the investigation of the former governor by relevant agencies but shall continue to abide by and lead Imo State in the established democratic principles as enshrined in the laws of our land,” the statement added.