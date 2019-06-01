Imo Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on the state governor-elect, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, to carry the youth along when he is sworn-in.

The governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has appointed a former member of the House of representatives, Uche Onyeagucha, as the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor equally appointed a former SSG, Chris Okewulonu, as his chief of staff.

A statement issued in Owerri, the state capital by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Chibuike Onyeukwu, on Saturday disclosed that Chima Nwana was appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff while the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in the Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Chinemerem Madu was appointed the Chief of Protocol.

The statement stated that the appointments were with immediate effect.

Ihedioha had immediately he was sworn in on Wednesday appointed a journalist, Steve Osuji, as his Special Adviser on Media and Chibuike Onyeukwu, as his Chief Press Secretary.

