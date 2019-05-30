<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has appointed Steve Osuji and Chibuike Onyeukwu as his Special Adviser (Media) and Chief Press Secretary (CPS) respectively.

Onyeukwu, who made this known in a press release yesterday, stated that the appointments were with immediate effect.

While Osuji, a senior journalist who served former Governor Ikedi Ohakim on similar capacity, is presently a member of Editorial Board of The Nation newspapers, Onyeukwu has been a long-time media aide to the new governor.

The statement reads: “Apparently living up to his promise at the inauguration ground earlier in the day to hit the ground running, Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has appointed two media aides, Steve Osuji as the Special Adviser (Media) while Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu is the CPS.”