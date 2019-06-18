<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State government, yesterday, said 95 per cent achievements of the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, only existed in his imagination.

Chief of Staff to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Chris Okewulonu, in a statement in Owerri by his media aide, Kennedy Eweama, said this in reaction to Okorocha’s claim that the current governor of the state is still behaving like a lawmaker and not a governor.

Okewulonu described the claims by Okorocha as a man panicking over wrongdoing, warning that Okorocha should alongside his former appointees, return all government property in their possession.

He asked Okorocha to remain silent and allow Ihedioha to complete the process of rebuilding Imo State that his (Okorocha’s) government mismanaged for eight years.

He said: “IMO is in a deplorable socio-economic and political condition because of the visionlessness and one man’s style of administration Okorocha adopted in ruling the state.

“Ihedioha, being a seasoned administrator who believes in due process and rule of law, has been taking procedural steps to restore Imo to her lost glory as quickly as possible. The governor believes in consultation and participatory government, hence the institution of relevant committees.

“Okorocha has developed panic syndrome because he has foreseen the imminent success of Governor Ihedioha’s inclusive style of administration would yield within a short time.

“ He is a braggart who is empty but claims to know everything. He is a jack of all trades but master of none. He should apologise to Imo people rather than seeking cheap attention again after the horrible things he did in IMO.

“95 per cent of the projects Okorocha claimed he executed in IMO is either sub-standard or exist in his imagination. Within a short time, Ihedioha’s achievements would dumbfound Okorocha and his hirelings. The governor will not be distracted by the tantrums of a failure like Okorocha.

“I advise him to shut up and stop disgracing himself further. He messed up IMO and left office in ignominy. Let him and his cronies first return all government property they carted away before having the temerity to attempt blackmailing a government that is barely three weeks old.

“He who seeks for equity must come with clean hands.”