



Former Governor Gbenga Daniel and thousands of supporters on Sunday formally declared to jettison the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

The declaration touched – off a spontaneous and thunderous chanting of the APC slogans “change” and “Next level” at Daniel’s “Asoludero Hall” within his private residence in Sagamu GRA, Ogun State.

This followed intense pressure mounted Daniel to lead them to APC and not abandoned them midstream.

The loyalists who took turn to speak, hinged their demands on the fact that their efforts contributed to the emergence of Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the governor-elect of Ogun state on the platform of APC.

The former governor who governed Ogun state on the ticket of PDP for eight years, had convened a stakeholders’ meeting of his loyalists under the aegis of OGD Political Family at his Sagamu home where he formally announced his withdrawal from partisan politics.

He disclosed that his foray into politics was accidental and necessitated by the need to “awaken the sleeping giant” – Ogun state from slumber and having met that need, it was important that he leaves the stage when the “ovation is loudest.”

Daniel also lamented that he has been “bartered, “bruised” and “called names because of politics” hence his resolve to quit even and a time there is much outcries against “sit tight leaders.”

He also narrated how he failed at getting Hon. Ladi Adebutu as well as the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) to work together after the court had validated Senator Buruji Kashamu as the PDP gubernatorial candidate, also lamenting that members of his political family failed to listen to him on a number of occasions.

But his hell bent supporters, said they would take none of such excuses from him, protesting that he could even let the resignation from politics to the media without first consulting them.

One of them, Ifekayode Akinbode led other members of the OGD Political Family to prostrate for Daniel with the women holding his legs, pleading passionately that he should lead them to APC.

And ariving at a final resolution, the PDP Senatorial candidate for Ogun Central during the just concluded 2019 general elections, put the matter to a voice vote where to choose between remaining in PDP or joining APC but in unison, the all resolved to collectively join APC.