



Hundreds of protesters believed to be supporters of incumbent Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, on Tuesday, staged a protest in the metropolis to express their disapproval over an alleged bias against the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the police during the March 9 governorship elections in the state.

The supporters displayed placard expressing support to Ganduje as they accused the police of doing the bidding of the PDP.

It was not immediately clear where they took off from, but were sighted at the Emir’s Palace from where they moved to the government house.

The protesters called on the police to maintain neutrality in the March 23 supplementary elections in some selected wards across 22 local government areas of the state.

Meanwhile, addressing the youths at the Government House, Governor Ganduje promised to sustained peaceful coexistence in the state and ensure that peace reign before, during and after the rerun election.

He said “as a governor of Kano State and the chief security officer of the state, I cannot sleep if any drop of blood is wasted, and brandishing of harmful objects is also abhorred by my administration.”

Speaking with newsmen, the president, National Association of Kano State Students, Ali Maikasuwa Rano, said the student union appealed to feuding parties to maintain peace and guide utterances that could lead to chaos in the state.

He urged stakeholders to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission to carry out the exercise without harassment or interference.

In a related development, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, last week commended the Kano State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Wakili, on his professional conduct of steering security affairs in the state and restoring the public confidence in the force.