The deputy governor of Kano state, Hafiz Abubakar, has resigned.

He is an ally of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former governor of the state who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His sudden resignation may not be unconnected to the planned commencement of impeachment process against him on Monday by 31 members of the state house of assembly.