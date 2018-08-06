Two aides to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State have resigned from their positions.

The two affected aides, who tendered their resignation letters on Monday are Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public Affairs, Alhaji Shamsu Aliyu Samanja and a Special Adviser on Non-Governmental Organisations, Alhaji Abdulhadi Zubairu Chula, respectively.

Their letters of resignation were received by the secretary to the state government.

Samanja and Chula are loyalists of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and are expected to join him in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) soon.

The development came barely 24 hours after Kano state’s Deputy Governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, also tendered his resignation.

The deputy governor said he had desired to remain in office until the end of their tenure, but chose to resign due to irreconcilable differences with the governor.