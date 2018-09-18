As the All Progressives Congress (APC) completes arrangement to participate in malpractice free governorship election on Saturday, Osun workers have decided to vote massively for Gboyega Oyetola, the party’s candidate.

Dr. Ganduje, Kano state governor and Chairman of APC National Campaign Council, said in Osogbo on Tuesday that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has assured APC of the votes of workers.

At the grand rally of APC ahead of September 22 governorship election, Ganduje told President Muhammadu Buhari and other party bigwigs and supporters that the workers were happy with the government.

He said, have assured him of their votes to reciprocate the gesture of President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing money for the payment of their salaries and arrears as well as allowances.

“APC has completed all arrangements for the election.

“We are ready to go into an election that is devoid of vote buying, ballot box snatching, thuggery.

“We are ready for free, fair and credible election. An election devoid of violence.’’

He said that the people of the state of Osun were happy with the development which APC has brought to the state through governor Rauf Aregbesola and have resolved to return the party.

President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors, and party leaders were in Oshogbo for the grand finale campaign of the party ahead of September 22, governorship election.