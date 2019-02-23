



Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to whoever loses at the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly Elections to accept defeat in good faith.

He spoke shortly after casting his vote along with his wife Hajiya Hafsat at the Ganduje Cikin Gari unit PO 008 of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano.

The governor, who arrived the polling station at about 10 am joined the queue, was verified and voted at about 10:30 am.

Addressing newsmen, the governor expressed satisfactions with conduct of election that verification and casting of votes was smooth without hitches.

Ganduje however called on losers to accept defeat adding that politics is not a do- or- die affair.

According to him: “The striking thing is that the system adopted by INEC this time for people to instantly be accredited and vote immediately.

“Such move is quiet commendable because it doesn’t allow people to be crowded in one place to cause violence. “As soon as you vote you move away making the place peaceful.”

He expressed delighted he was properly verified by the card reader and as such this is an indication that the conduct of election will be hitch free.

He hailed INEC for providing the necessary electoral materials required for the elections on time to allow for quick and smooth voting.

Our reporter in Ganduje town observed that the turnout of voters was massive with security efficient.

The Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II voted at about 9:45am with a call on the electorate to come out en-mass and cast their votes.

He also commended INEC for a job well done.