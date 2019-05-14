<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 300 youths have benefitted from a training workshop on automobile mechanics sponsored by Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He reiterated his commitment to create job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture Malam Muhammad Garba while declaring open a workshop on heavy duty vehicles maintenance, organized by the office of special adviser to the Governor on Automobile.

The Commissioner, who represented Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the training programme was initiated to create job opportunities for our teeming Youth as the state government and private organizations in the state cannot employ the large number of youth in the state.

He explained that the present administration initiated various empowerment programmes including over 300 youth trained in automobile mechanics at Peugeot Automobile Nigeria learning centre Kaduna aimed at producing enough indigenous mechanics.

Turning to the beneficiaries who are mechanics on heavy duty vehicles, he urged them to use knowledge acquired during the training workshop to improve their businesses as government will provide them with working materials and certificate at the end of workshop.

Earlier, the special adviser to the Governor on Automobile Engineer Idris Hassan commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for his foresight in initiating the training workshop which will enhance their skills in heavy duty vehicles maintenance as well as improving their living standard.

In his remarks, the Training Manager, Industrial Training Funds, Malam Umar Ibrahim, stated that about 60 youth who are sponsored by the state government to participate in the training workshop are mechanics who need more training to meet the global standard in mechanism.